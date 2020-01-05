Business Club Launches Its Cryptocurrency/Blockchain Ecosystem

Business Club, a blockchain ecosystem that allows businesses and personal account holders to store and trade cryptocurrency has announced the launch of its crypto ecosystem. The company first developed the system in early 2018 said it is now virtually complete, allowing users to create accounts use the service.

Some of the key features that Business Club account holders will find on the platform include free multicurrency crypto wallets, utmost security, and a social networking platform. The multicurrency wallet, commonly referred to as active wallets, supports the storage of not just the native Business Club Tokens (BCT) but also other popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash. Both the active wallet and member accounts are secured by a multi-signature login, 2FA with Google Authenticator, and Cloudflare Firewall. The Business Club social network is complemented by HD Livestream, encrypted chatting options, and seamless crypto transfer features.

Business Club, instead of specialising with just one aspect of blockchain or cryptocurrency technology, has sought to become the most comprehensive blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem. It has built its own blockchain on which all these features are hosted. After the blockchain came the BTC, which is at the heart of every transaction on the platform. Next came the development of the active wallet and a social network that marked the end of the core pillars that make up the Business Club ecosystem. For most of 2019, the firm built the different security fixes around these pillars and added further products and services relating to the pillars.

Business Club reckons that it is done with the hard part. Going forward, the company’s roadmap has its sight set on regulation and taking their platform global. The club currently operates in Malta under the Malta Financial Services Authority license, but is actively looking for regulation and licensing from leading financial agencies in Europe like UK’s Financial Conduct Authority. Further regulation will then pave the way for the establishment of a new office to take the company global. Business Club is also confident it will hit the total supply of their 720 million BCT coins and launch the Business Club Cryptocurrency Exchange. It will also be pushing for the listing of BCT in other external crypto exchanges and getting the digital coin to the top 20 cryptocurrencies list. It hopes to achieve these plans between 2020 and 2021.

More about Business Club

Business Club participated in the largest cryptocurrency event – the AI Blockchain Malta Summit – both as a co-sponsor and exhibitor. The brand has made several to establish its credibility that include applying for a Maltese blockchain operating license and applying for another with Britain’s FCA.