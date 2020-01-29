Blockchain-as-a-Service Platform SettleMint Set to Expand After €1.9M Investment

Belgium-based Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform SettleMint has received a €1.9M investment from JPN Ventures and Medici Ventures to grow its enterprise blockchain development, according to a press release.

SettleMint’s funding is now a total of €5,5 million EUR, which will ensure the company can expand its services to other parts of Europe.

It appears that there is a growing demand for both private and public blockchain networks, hence the two firm’s desire to invest in SettleMint. In fact, the release notes that experts are planning for blockchain to be a “prevalent part of IT infrastructure and architecture” in just a few years.

On top of this, while business are looking into blockchain networks, the development process can be incredibly expensive, leaving middle and lower-tier businesses with no way in. SettleMint has designed a “scalable low-code” solution to mitigate expenses and ensure more businesses can get involved.

Speaking on the matter is Matthew Van Niekerk, the CEO and a co-founder of SettleMint:

“When you recognise the benefits of this technology for the economy and for society, you have a moral obligation to make it easy for developers to use, to accelerate adoption. As with other cutting edge technologies, getting to the inflection point of adoption requires a product that abstracts away complexity, tools that developers love to use and a solution that decision makers trust. With more than 30 use cases developed on the platform to date in the public and private sectors, several of which have exited the lab, we are excited to welcome KPN as a strategic investor and partner to accelerate the growth of SettleMint.”

With 2019 being a rather developmental year for blockchain technology, projects like SettleMint are prepping their launches for 2020. However, it’s important that they address the biggest problems facing blockchain adoption: price and scalability.