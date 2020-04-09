Billionaire investor Howard Marks: This is no time for defense

Billionaire Howard Marks (pictured) said the stock market turmoil thrown up by the coronavirus allows investors to get on the front foot.

“Given these new conditions, I no longer feel defense should be favored,” said the co-founder investment firm Oaktree Capital, in the latest of his memos to shareholders that are widely read on Wall Street.

Stalling economic activity around the world has caused stock markets to fall presenting investment opportunities to pick up company shares cheaply. Marks points out that potential returns are rising, specifically citing the typical yield for high-yield bonds rising from 3.5% to about 9%. He adds that prices for riskier assets have dropped as most investors avoid these stock, presenting an opportunity.

Marks said: “I feel it’s a time when previously cautious investors can reduce their overemphasis on defense and being to move toward a more neutral position or even toward offense (depending on how sure they want to be of grasping early opportunities). I’m not saying the outlook is positive. I’m saying conditions have changed such that caution is no longer as imperative.”

He added: “The bottom line for me is I’m not at all troubled saying (a) markets may well be considerably lower sometime in the coming months and (b) we’re buying today when we find good value,” he wrote. “I don’t find these statements inconsistent.”