Australian Blockchain Company Expands Offerings With New Data Tracking System

Power Ledger, an Australian blockchain power company, is expanding its features and offerings as we’ve learned via a new press release sent to CoinTelegraph.

It appears that the company had purchased a new photovoltaic system that powers around 250 kilowatts (kW) in order to manage data and settle cases on a blockchain network. This purchase was made from Perdaman Advanced Energy, and will ensure that Power Ledger can expand to Maddington. The overall goal here is to be sure that the renewable energy trading process that the blockchain company provides is more accessible to all.

Essentially, the entire process will now be tokenized as well, ensuring that anyone can view what has been going on via the blockchain network.

Recently Power Ledger also teamed up with KEPCO to test out a blockchain-based energy system in the city of Osaka in Japan. Back then, KEPCO general manager Fumiaki Ishida had said about the company:

“Although there are still many challenges like amendments of relevant laws for commercialization, Power Ledger’s product presents significant opportunities for prosumers to sell their excessive energy at more advantageous prices and for consumers to buy it at more affordable prices.”

Energy transfers are one of many new ways that blockchain companies are using the technology to disrupt different industries. While some view cryptocurrencies as only Bitcoin and serving the world of finance, companies like Power Ledger prove otherwise.