Apple Stock Soars After Q1 Beat and Upside Outlook  

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price resumed the upside momentum after generating stronger than expected revenue and earnings growth for the first quarter. Solid revenue growth from iPhone, Wearables, and Services helped in posting record revenue and earnings. In addition, the largest tech company provided a strong outlook for the second quarter this year.

Apple stock price rose more than 100% in the past twelve months. The market pundits are expecting the acceleration of an upside trend in the coming months. Indeed, some analysts are expecting AAPL share price to hit $400 mark this year. Its shares are currently trading around $320.

Q1 Beat Is Likely to Add to Apple Stock Price

The largest tech company topped first-quarter revenue and earnings estimates by $3.41 billion and $0.45 per share. Its Q1 revenue of $91 billion increased 9% from the year-ago period. The rebound in iPhone sales helped in beating estimates. Its iPhone revenue came in at $55 billion in Q1, up from the consensus for $51 billion.

Moreover, its revenue diversification strategy is also working. The wearables, home, and accessories revenue stood at $10B while services revenue reached a record level of $12.72B. “We are thrilled to report Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever, fueled by strong demand for our iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, and all-time records for Services and Wearables,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

On the other hand, its earnings enlarged at a double-digit rate. Apple’s first-quarter earnings of $4.99 per share grew 19% from the past year period.

Cash Returns Are Adding to Sentiments

Apple returned almost $25 billion to investors through share buybacks and dividends during the first quarter. It currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share. The cash returns are safe on the back of sustainable financial growth. The company expects to extend the financial growth momentum into the following quarters. It anticipates revenue of $67 billion for the second quarter compared to the consensus of $60 billion.