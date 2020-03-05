LearnBonds.com

Apple Stock Price Tops $300 Level As Supply Chain Recovering Faster Than Expected

Avatar

Author: siraj sarwar

Last Updated: March 5, 2020

Apple stock

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price resumed the uptrend after plummeting from an all-time high of $327 to $270 last week on coronavirus related concerns. China is among the key markets for Apple; the largest tech company has also established several manufacturing and production facilities in China over the past couple of years.

The chief executive officer Tim Cook recently announced that they will miss the March quarter forecast due to supply and demand disruption. He, however, looks optimistic over the supply chain network and calls it a temporary condition.

Apple stock

Supply Chain Network Is Improving

Although the virus impact is now shifting towards South Korea and Italy, the company says China is important for them when compared to other markets.

It’s important to see what happens in the new areas to determine what business effect comes from that. “Our supply chain is relatively more important in China,” but there are suppliers in Korea and Italy,” Tim Cook said.

Nomura analyst Jeffrey Kvaal claims that the Apple supply chain is recovering faster than the expected pace. “The estimate indicates that Apple’s supply chain is recovering faster than hoped, but notes there could still be demand impact related to the coronavirus,” Kvaal said.

Apple stock price targets are high despite lower financial estimates for 2020

Needham Analyst Laura Martin believes virus impact could drop Apple’s financial numbers drastically from previous estimates. The firm declined the second quarter and third-quarter earnings per share estimates to $2.47 and $2.44, respectively, compared to the prior estimate of $2.99 to $2.76. It also declined FY 2020 revenue forecast to $268.76B from $282.92B.

Analyst Laura Martin believes that if virus spread continues in the second half it could delay the fall iPhone release. Laura Martin sets $350 price target. Wedbush provides a price target of $400, saying Apple’s supply chain in China will be in operation by late April or early May.

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: siraj sarwar

Last Updated: March 5, 2020

Avatar

Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com