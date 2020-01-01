Apple Stock Price Outperformed Microsoft Stock in 2019

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price outperformed broader market indices and top-rated tech companies in fiscal 2019. Apple shares remain the top gainer on the Dow Jones Industrial Average last year amid a massive rally of 86%. The DJIA rose 22.3% on the year.

The significant share price rally has also boosted its market capitalization to $1.29 trillion. It is the largest company in the stock market considering market capitalization.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock price, on the other hand, bounced just over 50% in fiscal 2019. It was the second-best performer on the Dow Jones Industrial Average last year. Microsoft shares are currently trading around an all-time high of $159.

Apple Stock Price Is Likely to Extend Momentum in 2020

Apple’s share price rally is backed by the trader’s confidence in its improving revenue base. The company has generated substantial revenue growth from non-iPhone products in the latest quarter. Market analysts are optimistic about further acceleration in non-iPhone revenues in 2020. Services and wearables are among the biggest contributors to non-iPhone revenues.

The company expects first-quarter revenue to stand around $84 billion, up considerably from revenue of $65 billion in the previous quarter. Moreover, the company’s strategy of returning cash to investors in the form of dividends and share buybacks is likely to add to sentiments. Overall, Apple is among the top picks for fiscal 2020.

Microsoft Stock Price Is Well Set Impress Investors in 2020

Microsoft is among the most dependable stocks. The company has been backing share price momentum through double-digit growth in revenues and high double-digit growth in earnings.

The expectations for strong demand for the cloud in 2020 is likely to add to financial numbers. The company expects to make several new financial records in 2020. Additionally, the company plans to offer massive cash returns to investors. Its cash returns increased by 28% in Q1 2020 from the same period last year. Therefore, buying and holding Microsoft stock appears like a good investment idea.