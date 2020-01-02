Apple Stock Could Outperform FAANG in 2020

FAANG stocks have generated massive gains for investors in fiscal 2019. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the biggest gainer among the faangtastic five. Meanwhile, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) are among the laggards. The Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock price also bounced back sharply in fiscal 2019 after a sluggish performance in fiscal 2018.

Alphabet has slightly outpaced the broader market index. Google share price grew 30% in the last year compared to the S&P 500 increase of 29%. The market analysts are optimistic about the bull run in fiscal 2020 on the back of increasing demand for tech products and online services.

Netflix and Amazon Could See More Pressure

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock price underperformed in fiscal 2019 compared to its performances in the previous years. The streaming company has been struggling to sustain the growth trends amid increasing market competition. The launch of streaming services from Disney and Apple are likely to hit its growth rate and financial performance in 2020. Netflix stock price grew only 20% in fiscal 2019.

On the other hand, Amazon has also underperformed in fiscal 2019. Its share price surged only 23%, down from the growth of the broader market index. The declining revenue growth rate is among the biggest headwind for its share price performance. The company missed revenue and earnings guidance in the latest quarter; the expectations for the fourth quarter are lighter than analysts’ estimates. Amazon stock price is also likely to remain under pressure in the coming days.

Apple Stock Price Is Set to Extend Momentum

Apple stock price grew more than 90% in fiscal 2020 on the back of revenue diversification strategy and acceleration in iPhone revenue. Its share price is currently trading around the record level in history. However, future fundamentals and growth trends are supporting the further upside in the coming days. The company is likely to post a huge growth in revenue and earnings in fiscal 2020. The launch of 5G supported products in 2020 are among the biggest catalysts for Apple stock price.