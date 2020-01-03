Amazon Threatens to Terminate Workers Over Public Speech on Climate Change

The Amazon company recently threatened to sack some of its employees for speaking on environmental issues, according to a recent report. The employees were told they are going against the company’s policies if they continue with their clamour for climate change.

According to the worker group, Amazon has told them to stop making public comments on certain critical issues or risk losing their jobs.

This development is coming after some Amazon workers spoke out their minds for their company to pursue more activities on the dangers of climate change.

Amazon’ Employees for Climate Justice is an organization of some Amazon employees established to ensure that their jobs do not cause more climate crises. The organization is calling on Amazon to ensure zero emissions by 2030. It also wants Amazon to reduce its support to Fossil fuel companies and stop sponsoring lobbyist and politicians who do not agree that there are problems of climate change.

Policy against public comments not new

Amazon has stated that the employees are aware of its policies against its workers making public comments on certain issues. It said the company has always made it clear that it prevents the employees from dabbling in issues that are not directly related to their roles in the organization. According to Amazon, rules are guiding the conduct of employees in the company. One of those rules is for the employees not to make public comments on sensitive issues, as their comments could be misconstrued by the public.

Amazon reiterated that its policies on employees making public speeches apply to all employees, and not a selected few.

The group of employees accusing Amazon said, in a twitter comment, said that Amazon had contacted the employees on the situation. They said the legal and human resources team in Amazon contacted them and questioned them about the public comments they make concerning climate change.

According to the post, Amazon sent emails to some workers, threatening them of a possible termination of appointment if they continue with their public comments.

Policy on public speeches currently under review

Amazon informed BBC that the rules have been on for a long time. The company said, although it recently reviewed the rule, the major rule against employees public speaking on delicate matters has been existing, and the employees are aware of such rules. Amazon said it’s currently reviewing the policy to make it easier for the workers to participate in media interviews, speeches, and the use of Amazon’s logo.

Amazon insisted that it’s normalcy to warn employees who are violating policies set by the employers. In this case, Amazon has deemed it necessary to inform employees who are violating policies set by the organization. The company stated that the human resources team usually issues such notice when it finds out that the employee is going against the conduct.

Amazon facing serious pressure on climate change

Amazon has been facing a series of challenges from its workers and others to increase their interest in the problem of climate change. The company has been asked to do more for the environment.