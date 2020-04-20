Airline Industry Paid Ad Impressions Drop 99% Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Following the Coronavirus pandemic advertisers in the airline industry have paid for fewer ad impressions this year compared to 2019. The acquired data from the adtech company Setupad shows that during the 15th week of 2020, paid airline industry ad impressions stood at 2,661, representing a drop of 99% from 411,812 registered during the same period last year.

This decline in bought impression was the most significant during the first 15 weeks of both 2020 and 2019. From the data, by the 15th week of 2019, advertisers had bought about 4.5 million ad impressions, compared to 1.4 million impressions during a similar period this year. The figures represent a percentage decrease of 67 %.

During the 14th week this year, 3,312 ad impressions were bought compared to 452,907 last year. The data further shows that during the first week of this year, 127,815 ad impressions were bought, a drop of 23% compared to 166,747 in 2019. At the end of the second week of 2019, the impressions stood at 331,583 and later dropped to 166,480 come 2020. Notably, the highest ad impression paid for in 2020 was during the third week when the figure stood at 183,668. During a similar period last year, the figure was 284,587, a drop of 35.4%.

The data highlights the drop in this year’s ad impressions began at the beginning of February. During this period, coronavirus started spreading across the world. As a reaction to curbing the spread, many countries resorted to lockdowns through the closure of borders including air transport. Furthermore, if the virus spreads at the current rate, the borders will remain closed until further notice. This means that paid for ad impressions will remain low come in the second quarter of this year.

Television paid ad impressions on the rise

Although spending on buying ad impressions has dropped across many industries this year, the television sector is registering a rise. The data shows that during the 15th week of this year, TV’s paid ad impression stood at 105,351 an increase of 30% from 80,940 recorded in 2019. In the 14th week of 2020, the paid TV ad impression was 98,519, a rise of 24% from 78,956 in 2019.

During the first 15 weeks of both 2019 and 2020, the highest-paid ad impression for the television industry was during the 13th week of this year when the figure stood at 259,470. During a similar period last year, the impressions were 157,869.

Another notable high number of paid ad impressions was witnessed during the 11th week of this year. The figure stood at 218,484, an increase of about 67% from 130,496 impressions during a similar period last year. During the first week of this year, the ad impressions were 84,608 which was also an increase from 73,484 registered in a similar period in 2019. In total, there were about 1.7 million paid airline ad impressions in 2019 and increased by 10% to 1.9 million this year.

Notably, the ad impression for 2020 in the television industry started increasing from around February when cases of Coronavirus began rising globally. The increase correlates with a period many governments were beginning to encourage citizens to stay at home as a way of curbing the spread of the virus. Many people have turned to watch television shows as a means of passing time. Among the platforms to benefit are streaming services especially those with affordable fees and longer free trial periods.

Some TV shows lose the audience

At the same time, increasing TV ad impressions might be due to the fact that some live television shows like live sports have been canceled. Advertisers might be looking for ways to hook audiences that relied on sports to other TV programs. Another possibility is that if unemployment rises consumers will choose to cancel TV or streaming subscriptions to save money.

Studios are also closing down television and movie production, something that can lead to a truncated content slate. With many movie theaters, media companies are making movies streamable on-demand.

In general, the Coronavirus pandemic has impacted all sectors of the economy. With the pandemic ongoing, it is hard to predict the full effect of the crisis on the advertising industry. From the data, in 2020 advertisers are paying for fewer ad impressions in airlines compared to 2019. With these statistics, the airline industry needs financial help from governments. The support will cover for losses caused by the Coronavirus pandemic but also to employ more workers.

The data on paid ad impressions per industry was exclusively acquired from Setupad, a company that develops and operates header-bidding technology. At the moment, the company serves more than three billion ad impressions monthly.