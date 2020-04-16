A global health crisis and financial scandals have not curbed enthusiasm for Chinese IPOs in the US

Despite a difficult period for Chinese companies over the last month, interest in cross-border listings remains strong.

Chinese initial public offerings (IPOs) in the US made up about a fifth of IPO proceeds in America in the last three months, raising $3.3bn in the first quarter, the most in three years, according to investment bank Renaissance Capital. A recent notable listing was the $2.3bn raise by video streaming company iQIYI (pictured) in March 2018.

Geopolitical tensions and stalled economic activity resulting from the coronavirus pandemic haven’t dampened the interest of Chinese companies wanting to list shares in the US. For Chinese companies, a certain prestige comes with a listing on New York stock exchanges.

“As a US-listed company, it’ll be easier to attract top talent from Chinese internet companies,” Yipeng Li, chief financial officer of Sunlands Online Education, told CNBC on the day of its IPO, on March 23.