3D Systems Stock: A Little Recovery is Expected in 2020

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) stock price has been under pressure over the past couple of years. The share price also experienced big price swings due to market speculations and micro headwinds. Fortunately, DDD share price bounced strongly after hitting 52-weeks low of $6 at the end of the third quarter.

3D Systems shares are currently trading around $10, up more than 30% in the last three months.

The share price upside momentum is supported by the trader’s confidence in its cash generation potential. In addition, 3D’s strategy of reducing the cost structure combined with investments in growth opportunities is optimizing the trader’s sentiments. Moreover, the robust growth from materials and healthcare segments is helping in offsetting declining sales from the printers segment.

Little Recovery is Likely for 3D Systems Stock

3D Systems stock price is unlikely to get a huge boost in the coming days. However, DDD share price could steadily extend gains in the following quarters. Its share price movement is highly dependent on performance from key business segments and profitability potential.

Investors are expecting the company to trim losses from the printers segment. They also want to see huge growth from materials and healthcare segments.

Its printer’s revenue plunged 17% year over year in the latest quarter. On the other hand, the healthcare segment and solutions revenue rose 6.3% from the year-ago period. Materials revenue bounced 2.8% year over year.

The Company Bets on Cost Cuttings

3D management is aggressively working on lowering the cost structure to boost revenues despite a negative growth from sales.

It had successfully declined operating expenses by 10.8% year over year to $79.2 million in the latest quarter. The company believes they are in a position to invest in growth opportunities according to the market trends.

Vyomesh Joshi, president, and the chief executive officer said, “We remain focused on cost reductions, cash generation, and profitability in the near-term and driving long-term growth with the opportunities we have in our product portfolio and target markets.”