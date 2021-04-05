CryptoSignals.org is the Best New Crypto Signals Provider in 2021

As the price of Bitcoin continues to shoot upward, more and more traders around the world are looking to break into the world of cryptocurrency trading. But with high volatility in the crypto market and the short-lived nature of trading opportunities has made it hard for many day traders to turn a profit.

CryptoSignals.org is a new crypto signals provider that seeks to make it easier than ever for new traders to make money day trading BTC, ETH, LTC, and XRP. Let’s take a closer look at what makes CryptoSignals.org different and how it can help you succeed in the cryptocurrency market.

CryptoSignals.org Minimizes Risk and Maximizes Reward

The secret behind CryptoSignals.org is in the combination of approaches that the service uses to identify BTC crypto signals. This platform uses a unique mixture of technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and finely-tuned artificial intelligence algorithms to spot trading opportunities around the clock. It also employs multiple trading strategies, including scalping, swing trading, and shorting, to profit under any market conditions.

Importantly, all trading signals from CryptoSignals.org are optimized to minimize risk and maximize reward. The service only issues signals that offer a 1:2 risk-to-return ratio or better, which typically means trading with the broader market trend instead of against it. The result is that traders have a greater chance of profit for any given setup and downside risk is limited.

This approach has worked extremely well for CryptoSignals.org. The platform’s premium trading signals have an overall win rate of 82%, and CryptoSignals.org aims to deliver at least 1,500 pips in profit from BTC crypto signals trading every month.

The Anatomy of a CryptoSignals.org Trading Signal

CryptoSignals.org trading signals are designed to include everything you need to know in order to execute a trade and manage your risk.

There are 5 components to every CryptoSignals.org signal:

Trading Pair: CyrptoSignals.org includes signals for BTC/USD, ETH/USD, LTC/USD, and XRP/USD.

Long or Short: CryptoSignals.org can issue long (buy) signals as well as short (sell) signals to profit no matter which direction the market is headed.

Limit: The target entry price for the trade, which you can enter as a limit order with your broker.

Stop-loss: A price below (or above for a short trade) the entry price at which your position will be automatically sold. This helps to minimize your downside risk.

Take-profit: The target price to sell your position for a profit. You can enter this with your broker to close your trade automatically once the profit target is reached.

In addition to these 5 components, CryptoSignals.org includes an annotated technical chart and description of the setup behind the trading signal. This ensures that traders are aware of the rationale behind every trade and gives you an opportunity to learn more about how to trade the cryptocurrency market.

Paid and Free Crypto Signals Telegram Groups

CryptoSignals.org offers both paid and free crypto signals Telegram groups.

A paid premium membership includes 2-3 BTC, LTC, XRP, and ETH crypto signals per day. It costs £35 paid monthly, £65 paid quarterly, £95 paid bi-annually, or £175 paid annually, and you get a 30-day money-back guarantee when you sign up. Traders can also get a free premium subscription to CryptoSignals.org for life by opening a new account with Longhorn FX, Eightcap, or AvaTrade.

The free crypto signals Telegram group offers 3 trading signals per week. You only need to submit your name, email, and phone number to sign up for the group.