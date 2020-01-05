Dash, Cryptobuyer Partner to Bring Cryptocurrency Payments to Venezuelan Burger Kings

Dash, one of the more popular cryptocurrencies on the market (it is currently sitting at 24 on CoinMarketCap), is partnering with Cryptobuyer to allow for Burger King restaurants in Venezuela to start utilizing the cryptocurrency.

While you may have heard of Dash, Cryptobuyer is a little more niche. According to a blog post from the team behind the cryptocurrency, Cryptobuter is “the leading platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in Latin America.” Now, through their platform, citizens in Venezuela can buy Burger King with Dash.

The point-of-sale system from Cryptobuyer will pilot at the Sambil restaurant, though they’re working to implement this technology in all 40 Burger Kings within the country by the end of this year.

Speaking on the matter is Ryan Taylor, the Dash Core Group CEO:

“Dash usage continues growing at a rapid rate in Venezuela, as it provides an alternative that is a more reliable payment method and store of value. We are happy to collaborate with Cryptobuyer to keep growing the Dash ecosystem and serve Burger King and its customers.”

Interestingly, Dash has already been making its way through Venezuela. In fact, the cryptocurrency project is already available via close to 1,000 “verified merchants” within the country.

Also sharing some thoughts is Jorge Farias, the CEO of Cryptobuyer: