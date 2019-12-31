DLive Streaming Platform Acquired by TRON, BitTorrent

DLive is a popular, cryptocurrency-based live-streaming platform similar to Twitch and Mixer, only it utilizes its own currency powered by the Lino blockchain. The platform has grown quite a bit since launch, with top YouTuber PewDiePie even taking a swing on it. Now, DLive will move over to the TRON blockchain thanks to an acquisition via TRON and BitTorrent.

According to a blog post from BitTorrent, “DLive and its blockchain development team will collaborate with the BitTorrent team to bolster its products and services.” Interestingly, BitTorrent released its own live-streaming project, BLive, recently, and will be merging DLive in with BLive’s tech to create one big platform.

“DLive will also merge its account systems with BitTorrent’s to further integrate each community with the other. With this collaborative effort, BitTorrent’s 100 million monthly active users can easily gain access to DLive’s service offerings; solidifying the live streaming giant as one of the largest in the world,” continues the post.

Speaking on the matter is Justin Sun, the Founder of TRON: