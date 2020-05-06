Ocado faces shareholder vote over chief executive’s £59m payout

Investment fund Royal London Asset Management said it will oppose the approval of a £58.7m payout to Ocado’s chief executive, Tim Steiner, at the firm’s annual meeting on Wednesday, calling the reward “excessive”.

Ashley Hamilton, the head of responsible investment for the UK-based financial services firm, which holds a 0.3% stake in the online supermarket, said: “Ocado’s latest pay report is a classic example of how poorly designed incentive plans can lead to excessive awards for management”.

She added: “While we recognize the significant returns for shareholders which Ocado has delivered since the end of 2017, we are concerned that the Remuneration Committee did not apply any discretion, particularly as this scheme ran alongside Ocado’s regular variable pay plans”.

Global proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholders Services (ISS) has also recommended its affiliated investors to vote against the payout and against the re-election of the head of Ocado’s Remuneration Committee, Andrew Harrison.

The group issued a trading update which showed retail sales have 40 per cent year on year after ramping up capacity to meet delivery demand amid shopper stockpiling during the coronavirus crisis.

The online supermarket, which stopped accepting new customers for its delivery service amid the stockpiling craze at the start of the UK lockdown, today said that trend has now eased.

It said: “The number of items per basket appears to have passed its peak but remains high, as more normal shopping behaviours have returned. The share of fresh and chilled products in the mix, relative to ambient, is also returning to normal.”

Ocado’s (OCDO) shares have been rallying since the end of March, as stay-at-home policies have fueled online shopping. The stock opened today’s session lifting 2% to hit a record high of £17.16, meaning its stock has increased in value by 570% in the past two and a half years.

The company defended its pay policy. It said countered these allegations in a statement released today: “The remuneration committee is satisfied that Ocado’s pay schemes past and present, all of which have already been approved by shareholders, deliver above-market pay-outs only for outstanding results”.

Ocado is expected to win today’s vote over Steiner’s pay, who also helped co-found the business twenty years ago.

