Minister Looking to Blockchain to Improve Government Schooling in India

Rave Shankar Prasad, a Telecom and IT minister, is looking into blockchain technology to “improve the quality of government schools,” according to a release on Your Story.com. More specifically, he’s looking toward the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to do so.

Prasad believes what many blockchain enthusiasts do: that blockchain technology can help the world of finance, education, governance, and much more.

The minister shares some thoughts on the matter here:

“I am very keen how we can leverage blockchain in primary education. In fact today I am going to give you a task, NIC team. Can you think of a good application of blockchain technology for improving the quality of government schools all over the country? Public schools are good, private schools are good but my take would be that we shall be able to leverage technology when transformational change takes place.”

Prasad was sharing these insights at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The establishment was set up the NIC, which is why he addressed these thoughts towards the organization. “”India is home to close 26,000 startups, of which 9,000 are tech startups. NIC can become a big patron of the startup movement. I recommend that the Centre and state governments must open doors,” he had said.

Of course, blockchain technology is still in its developmental stages, though it has had a developmental year in 2019 which will hopefully continue into 2020.