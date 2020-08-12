rtmark
Boeing delivered just 4 jets in July, but its stock is rising

Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: August 12, 2020

Boeing stock is rising despite a report released by the company yesterday that showed the American aircraft manufacturer managed to deliver only 4 commercial planes last month.

Boeing (BA) also reported that it received 43 cancellation notices from customers for its 737 Max planes in July, bringing the number of total cancellations to 398 so far this year. The troubled jet has been grounded since March 2019 following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

The four planes it delivered were a 787-9 to Air France, a 777F to DHL, a 767-300F to FedEx Express and a 787-9 to Turkish Airlines.

The Seattle-based aircraft manufacturer also received no orders during the month, as air travel continues to be significantly disrupted by the coronavirus crisis.

Why are Boeing shares rising?

Boeing shares have risen for the last two days after closing yesterday’s stock trading session at $180.13 per share, up 0.40%.

Meanwhile, shares of the airspace giant are up 2% so far in Wednesday’s pre-market trading, as demand for air travel in the US edges higher.

The Transport Security Administration (TSA) revealed earlier in the week that 830,000 passengers boarded airplanes on Sunday, the highest number since March 17, after travel restrictions and lockdowns were imposed.

Are Boeing shares set for bullish breakout?

Boeing share price chart
Boeing (BA) price chart -Weekly candles feat. MACD oscillator & volume – Source: Koyfin

Boeing’s share price has been forming what is known as a symmetric triangle, a price action setup that commonly leads to a breakout in the price of the stock – one way or the other.

The price appears to be pointing to a bullish breakout, with the Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) oscillator showing a bullish divergence since early June, meaning that the indicator is rising despite falling share prices.

If the price were to break above the triangle, the next stop would be the June high of $230 per share, followed by Boeing’s 200-day moving average of $238 per share. However, a pickup in volume would be necessary to confirm the break.

