Former Starling Bank CTO Entering Cryptocurrency/Fiat Conversion Space

Mark Hipperson, the once Chief Technology Officer as well as a co-founder of Starling Bank, a mobile-only challenger bank in the United Kingdom, is utilizing his past experiences to capitalize on cryptocurrencies.

According to a release from Fintech Futures, this new company will be called Ziglu, and it will ensure that users can convert their savings and checking funds between traditional fiat and cryptocurrency all while utilizing a MasterCard debit card. The project is called Ziglu, and he has been involved with it since September 2018. They’ve recently applied for a license from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as well, which would allow the group to legally issue electronic money.

The project’s website provides a bit of snark based on Hipperson’s past, reading:

“Challenger banks entered the market three years ago promising a revolution. Some of this they’ve delivered, with friendlier apps and better features teaching the big boys a thing or two. A lot, however, has remained undone…until now.”

The website goes on, detailing just what the project is meant to offer: