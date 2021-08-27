What Goes Up Must Come Down: Market Timing Explained

Whether you are a swing trader, day trader, scalp trader, or some other type or blend of the bunch, market timing is a critical factor in profitability and capital management. Predicting which direction the market will go next consistently regardless of the timeframe is how traders make the most money the fastest.

For those with such skills and the ability to accurately predict when markets go UP or DOWN, there is an all-new platform launched in August 2021 that can bring instant profits unlike anything else that exists around the crypto market. Read on if fast money, a simple to use and stylish interface, and short-term synthetic crypto contract trading are something you’re interested in.

Sir Isaac Newton On Why Markets Are Cyclical

The old idiom “what goes up, must come down” was first quoted by Sir Isaac Newton based on his theory that every action has an equal and opposite reaction.

This works even in financial markets, as all markets are cyclical and go through bull and bear phrases. Even on the smallest timeframes, the market is in a constant state of ebb and flow. This presents an always-on situation where profits can be made at a moment’s notice and is only limited by the tools offered.

With most trading tools, the amount of money made depends on how much an asset’s price moves. Unless moves are particularly dramatic on the smallest timeframes, then it is difficult to make money as fast as most traders would like.

Frequently, traders add things like leverage and take scalp trades more regularly; however, another new option lets traders speculate on markets using UP or DOWN synthetic crypto contracts.

Take Advantage Of Market Twists And Turns With TurboXBT

Because markets twist and turn all day long, TurboXBT, a new short-term trading platform, was launched in August 2021 to much industry buzz – because there is nothing else quite like it offering instant profits of up to 90% in one minute. Contract durations range from 30-seconds to 15 minutes, and profits and risk change depend on that duration. The variety fits the needs of today’s trader who has limited time to make money and move on.

For those unfamiliar with such a solution, it is as simple as it gets. Users can speculate on if the market goes UP or DOWN only, and if they are correct, instant profits are booked. A wide range of trading instruments is also available ranging from crypto to metals, forex, and commodities. More than 35 trading pairs are offered across 15 of today’s hottest assets.

Interestingly, there are no fees, and a free $1,000 demo account eliminates all risk upfront until users are more comfortable with the platform. This benefit alone is worth at least giving it a try, which is why the user base has proliferated in such a short amount of time. The allure of 90% profits in just one minute with the correct prediction is also too good an opportunity to pass up.

The Fastest Path To Profits Is As Easy As UP And DOWN

TurboXBT combines simplicity, safety, style, and stability with the fastest profits in the crypto market. With UP or DOWN synthetic short-term trading contracts, it is the fastest path to the highest earnings in the least amount of time. In today’s fast-paced world, the unprecedented speed of TurboXBT alone can save time and improve efficiency.