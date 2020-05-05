Uber and Lyft earnings previews: Rough road ahead

Ride-sharing companies Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) are scheduled to report earnings this week, following what has been a dismal first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both are burning through cash at a rapid pace, with neither posting a profit since becoming public companies. Uber is scheduled to report on Wednesday, with Lyft following a day later. Financial pressures are starting to take their toll, with Uber furloughing 20% of its workforce while Lyft is shedding 17%. Surprisingly, analysts have maintained high ratings for both companies as they expect business to return in coming quarters. Analysts see Uber in a better position ahead of its earnings release because the UberEats service has generated a healthy revenue stream thanks to stay-at-home orders. This is despite this week’s announcement from the group where it said it will close UberEats in seven smaller markets — the Czech Republic, Egypt, Honduras, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, and Uruguay — to focus on “our top Eats markets around the world”. Lyft debuted a meal and grocery delivery program last month but this is a market niche that is already over-saturated with competitors.

Since going public last May, Uber has maintained a trading range between $36 and $45. A June breakout posted an all-time high at $47.08 before turning tail in a failure swing that broke range support in August. The subsequent downtrend continued into November, when the stock posted a tradable low at $27.55 before gathering strength into February 2020. Uber shares slid more than 3% on Monday to close at $27.42, while the S&P 500 was largely unchanged. Meanwhile, Lyft shares fell nearly 9% in Monday’s trading session, closing at $27.03 after the company last week announced plans to lay off 17% of its workforce and furlough nearly 300 others because of coronavirus pandemic’s impact on its business.

Overall, investors are showing a stronger positive sentiment towards Uber due to its wider spread of business. Lyft’s exposure to the North American market has had a negative impact on the company’s profit and share value while Uber has centred its position as a globally dominant brand with its diversification into transporting goods in addition to people with UberEats.

This puts Uber in a better position than Lyft to survive the pandemic, although neither company is likely to reward investors in coming quarters.