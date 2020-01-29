LearnBonds.com

Swiss City Zermatt Now Accepts Tax Payments in Bitcoin

Max Moeller

Author: Max Moeller

Date: January 29, 2020

Bitcoin

Citizens living in the city of Zermatt can now pay their taxes in Bitcoin according to a new report from Bitcoin Suisse.

This is possible thanks to a partnership between Bitcoin Suisse and the governing body that represents Zermatt and is effective immediately. It is now the second Swiss city to allow governmental payments in the leading cryptocurrency, with the first being Zug back in 2016.

Citizens can pay their taxes via a “point-of-sale device” in the Zermatt town hall, or via an online payment terminal. Bitcoin Suisse then converts the crypto into the local currency, Swiss francs.

“By accepting Bitcoin as a means of payment, Zermatt finds itself once more among the pioneers and supporting a growing ecosystem of cryptocurrencies,” says Armin Schmid, the Head of Crypto Payments at Bitcoin Suisse.

There aren’t many areas around the world that accept cryptocurrency for governmental services. In late 2018, the state of Ohio became the first state to allow businesses to pay taxes in the cryptocurrency. However, the ability to do so might take a while to spread, considering the IRS is yet to establish a framework for regulating these assets. Recently, members of Congress sent a letter to the IRS to address this very issue, citing a complete lack of clarity in the current solution.

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: Max Moeller

Date: January 29, 2020

Max Moeller

Cryptocurrency and games writer. Looking to the future by studying how these two industries can blend. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/maxwell-moeller-912044b4/

HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com