StakeMoon Coin Lists on CoinMarketCap Following Successful Launch on PancakeSwap

Author: will

Last Updated: December 3, 2021

stakemoon

 

StakeMoon, a new and innovative digital cryptocurrency project, launches on the CoinMarketCap, enabling the StakeMoon token to be more discoverable by traders. This new listing makes it easy for traders to access information on the project and its token, helping increase exposure and raise awareness of the coin and StakeMoon’s mission.

CoinMarketCap has quickly grown to become the most trusted source by users, institutions, and media for comparing thousands of crypto assets. CoinMarketCap is the world’s most-referenced price-tracking website for crypto assets in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency space. Its mission is to make crypto discoverable and efficient globally by empowering retail users with unbiased, high quality and accurate information for drawing their own informed conclusions.

This announcement comes after StakeMoon successfully listed on PancakeSwap, creating a marketplace for buyers and sellers to transact. This DEX enables users to buy, sell, and trade hundreds of decentralized finance (DeFi) currencies without third-party involvement. The value of StakeMoon is currently dictated by market forces.

The live Stakemoon price today is $0.0058 with a trading volume of $328,000. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #4607 and is on 750 watchlists already. As of today, the max supply of StakeMoon coins is 879,614,007.

“StakeMoon’s listing on CoinMarketCap is just another step in the right direction for this token, making it even more desirable for the market as it grows in popularity,” shared Scott Ryder, CEO of StakeMoon.  This hints at upcoming next steps for StakeMoon, as the creators plan to list on CoinGecko very soon.

StakeMoon is a Binance Smart Chain-based autonomous staking and liquidity-creating technology. With this token, transactions attract a taxation rate of 15% to discourage day traders and market speculators from buying and selling the StakeMoon token as part of a short-term investment strategy. Of this figure, 10% is distributed to existing token holders, while the remaining 5% is allocated to the StakeMoon liquidity pool. 

StakeMoon strives to reward long-term holders via a taxation policy that penalizes market speculators, resulting in regular dividend payments for existing token holders and flexible staking rewards. Put simply, those that allocate their tokens to the StakeMoon protocol will, in turn, receive rewards. This is because the StakeMoon tokens in question are utilized for the purpose of confirming blockchain transactions and thus – fees subsequently paid by the sender are distributed fairly to those taking part in the staking program. The StakeMoon tokens are not locked into a minimum redemption period. Instead, “stakers” can withdraw their StakeMoon at any given time. 

Those interested in obtaining the StakeMoon token will be able to do so without the requirements to fill their account with bitcoin. Instead, prospective buyers will need to deposit credits with their bank account or Visa/MasterCard before purchasing StakeMoon tokens in real-time. To learn more and purchase StakeMoon tokens for now, visit https://stakecoins.com/

About StakeMoon

StakeMoon is a Binance Smart Chain-based autonomous staking and liquidity creating technology, launching new and innovative digital cryptocurrency projects. To learn more, visit https://stakecoins.com/, or follow StakeMoon on TelegramTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

 

