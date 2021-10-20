rtmark
StakeMoon Presale – An Innovative PoS Cryptocurrency for Long-Term HODLers

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: October 20, 2021

The ambitious team behind StakeCoins.com is presenting to the world StakeMoon, a cryptocurrency designed to reward long-term investors through taxation, staking, and token burning.

This is an exciting opportunity for crypto traders to invest in this exciting new token through the StakeMoon presale that will take place in Q3.

What is StakeMoon?

Volatility has been for a long time one of the main obstacles that prevent risk-averse investors from entering the cryptocurrency markets. The presence of day traders and high-frequency traders (HFT) has exacerbated the volatility of token prices since the dawn of Bitcoin (BTC) and StakeMoon aims to curve this phenomenon by taxing speculators.

The tokenomics of StakeMoon include a 15% tax imposed on all transactions. The proceeds from these taxes are distributed to long-term HODLers via a 10% dividend paid in STAKEMOON while the remaining 5% is used to build the token’s liquidity pool.

StakeMoon is a blockchain-based project powered by a proof-of-stake protocol (PoS) that will allow token holders to earn a portion of the rewards originated from within the network.

The purpose of the project is to discourage short-term trading by introducing taxes on these transactions. As a result, those who buy StakeMoon will prefer to hold the token due to the multiple rewards they can receive as a result.

In summary, there are three ways in which long-term investors will be rewarded for holding StakeMoon:

  1. By receiving a 10% dividend from the 15% tax imposed on all transactions made with the token.
  2. By receiving passive income from locking up the tokens in the liquidity pool.
  3. By staking their cryptocurrency to support the network’s adequate functioning.
  4. Through the progressive burn of outstanding StakeMoon Tokens.

More about StakeMoon

StakeMoon’s maximum supply was set at 1 billion coins. A pre-sale will take place during the third quarter of 2021 where 1 million tokens will be sold over the counter (OTC). These pre-sold tokens will be locked up for 1 year until to let the project advance.

Half of the proceeds raised through this pre-sale will be allocated in a liquidity pool to stabilize the token’s price once it is listed on decentralized exchanges.

In time, the developing team will propose token burns that will have to be approved by the majority of existing token holders. Every StakeMoon token will grant the holder 1 vote.

StakeMoon’s Roadmap to Success

Once the token’s pre-sale is completed, the developing team will follow a clear roadmap to increase the public’s awareness about the advantages of buying, holding, and staking StakeMoon. The following is a summary of the next steps that the team will take once the pre-sale is completed.

  1. Listing the token in PancakeSwap: PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange through which users can convert their crypto tokens. Millions of users actively trade cryptocurrency using PancakeSwap’s platform, which is powered by an automated market maker mechanism supported by blockchain-recorded smart contracts. Market forces will determine the fair value of StakeMoon once the token is available to be traded. This stage is expected to be completed by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.
  2. Launch of the staking feature: com aims to become the go-to place for users to stake their crypto tokens by using STAKEMOON as the intermediate cryptocurrency. In regards to the launch of this feature, the developing team stated: “In the case of STAKEMOON – all holders will have the opportunity to stake their tokens. This means that by staking your STAKEMOON tokens, you will be able to earn passive income”.

You can buy StakeMoon here: https://stakecoins.com/landing-page/

Alejandro is a financial writer with 7 years of experience in financial management and financial analysis. He writes technical content about economics, finance, investments, and real estate and have also assisted financial businesses in building their digital marketing strategy. His favorite topics are value investing and financial analysis.

