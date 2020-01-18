SFOX Opens Individually Managed Account Solutions for Crypto Fund Managers

The San Francisco Open Exchange (SFOX) knows that it can be difficult to be a crypto fund manager due to a significant lack of tools to help one do so. Now, according to a blog post from the group, that’s about to change.

“We’re making it easier for crypto fund managers, traders, and service providers to get an edge,” it reads. That edge is called the Separately Managed Account Solution, which ensures that crypto fund managers can “design and administer fully personalized crypto trading strategies for every one of their clients and manage them from a single login.”

The goal here is to ensure that those in the cryptocurrency industry can help manage their client’s cryptocurrency strategies, tax reports, and so much more regarding cryptocurrency trading all from one online space.

This blog post lists the following benefits for fund managers:

Provide customized investment strategies for each client

Use enhanced tax-reporting products to take taxes into consideration when making portfolio management decisions

Manage multiple accounts from a single interface

Cryptocurrency investors can also benefit from this offering. From this portal, investors can invite fund managers and manage their permissions regarding firms, asset access, and so much more.

“For too long, crypto analysts have been waiting for trading infrastructure to catch up with the ideals and sophistication of crypto. With the Separately Managed Accounts Solution, that infrastructure is here. Whether you’re an investor or a manager, this tool will give you the freedom to do more with crypto trading without compromising your autonomy,” ends the post.