Oklahoma Senator Focusing on New Blockchain-Based Bill

Nathan Dahm, a senator in Oklahoma, is focusing on a bill regarding blockchain technology. The goal with his bill is to build “a new financial institution to be a state-chartered institution,” it reads.

An excerpt from its intro:

“An Act relating to implementing blockchain technology; directing the planning of a new financial institution to be a state-chartered institution; naming the State Banking Department and Oklahoma Department of Commerce to coordinate requirements for certain institution; requiring use of blockchain technology; setting standards for certain institution; providing for certain integration into banking and financial regulations; providing exception for certain regulations; stating purpose of new institution for blockchain innovators; committing Oklahoma to partner in certain technologies; directing certain report by certain date; directing distribution of report; providing for codification; and providing an effective date.”

Allegedly, the entire institution will be entirely built on a blockchain network and will have “the highest level of expertise” regarding know-your-customer policies, anti-money laundering, and more.

Overall, it appears that Oklahoma wants to expand its interest and expertise in emerging technology, and by integrating state policies and offerings directly into blockchain, it appears that they will be doing just that.

“This act shall become effective November 1, 2020,” ends the bill. We’ll have to see how this plays out in the long run.