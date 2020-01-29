LearnBonds.com

John McAfee Calls Bitcoin “Old” and “Clunky,” Says Altcoins are the Future

Max Moeller

Author: Max Moeller

Date: January 29, 2020

John Mcafee

John McAfee, who has before been an outspoken fan of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, has suddenly walked back his praise for the asset.

In a tweet on January 28th, McAfee called Bitcoin “old, clunky, no security,” and compared it to the features of other assets such as Ethereum and its smart contracts before calling it a “Shitcoin.”

Then, McAfee makes a bold prediction, claiming that the “future of Crypto rests with the Alt Coins.” Altcoin is a common term in the industry for any asset that isn’t Bitcoin. There are thousands of them, each with varying degrees of value according to CoinMarketCap.

McAfee’s opinion on Bitcoin is as volatile as the cryptocurrency itself. The entrepreneur had once said that Bitcoin would hit $1 million by the end of 2020, only to back off on that prediction five days into the new year, when the asset failed to do so. Today’s claim is especially strange considering that Bitcoin is currently on a bullish run, sitting at $9,300 and climbing as of this writing.

Many believe that this price rise is due to institutional interest in Bitcoin, with companies like Bakkt and the CME Group introducing Bitcoin options and futures, further legitimizing the asset in the eyes of big investors.

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: Max Moeller

Date: January 29, 2020

Max Moeller

Cryptocurrency and games writer. Looking to the future by studying how these two industries can blend. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/maxwell-moeller-912044b4/

HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com