FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange Adds Bitcoin Options Support

FTX, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange that supports assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, and more, has just launched a Bitcoin options feature as of this Saturday.

According to a tweet from the CEO of the platform, simply reading “Options are live!,” this Saturday, users can now head to the platform and use it.

Strangely, the platform only mentions Bitcoin options despite it supporting a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, as mentioned earlier. However, considering Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency in existence in terms of market cap, it’s entirely possible that all support will go to that asset first and others later on, if the support isn’t there already.

As you may know, cryptocurrency trading is becoming more and more of a popular activity as the digital assets gain traction. Cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase and Binance, for example, have become more popular as well as they’ve added extra features, such as Binance opening up a United States division for its customers in the West. Bakkt is another platform that has recently started delivering physically-backed Bitcoin futures as well as cash-settled ones.

However, we’ll have to see how regulation continues throughout the world before we can make any bold claims about what will happen. China, for example, has been making big waves in this realm.