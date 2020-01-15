Companies on LinkedIn Need Blockchain Skills More Than Any Other

Popular, work-focused social media platform LinkedIn has just released its latest, yearly list of “The Skills Companies Need Most” for 2020, and interestingly enough, blockchain ended up being the number 1 hard skill that companies are searching for.

According to a blog post from the company, the difference between a soft and a hard skill is the following:

“Hard skills concern an employee’s ability to do a specific task, and soft skills are more about the way they do them — how they adapt, collaborate, solve problems, and make decisions.”

Hard skills, according to LinkedIn, include “specialized knowledge” like tax accounting or software development.

For blockchain enthusiasts, this should come as quite a boon considering that the technology had a developmental year, even if the respective cryptocurrencies saw more of a quiet one. It makes sense, too, considering that blockchain technology has the ability to solve many traditional business problems, such as accounting, tracking, and more.

The post then recommends that more recruiters start becoming familiar with blockchain technology, as they’ll want their companies to expand into it. Of course, there are still regulatory issues regarding cryptocurrencies and other aspects of the technology, but for private business use, the underlying technology should prove as a perfect solution to their current problems.

We’ll have to see how blockchain-related jobs expand as we head into the new year.