5 Cryptocurrencies to Buy That Could Soon be Listed on eToro

If you buy cryptocurrency regularly or simply have a passing interest in the market, then you’ll undoubtedly have heard of eToro. As the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange (ahead of Coinbase and FTX), eToro offers thousands of investment opportunities and consistently adds more coins to trade. With that in mind, let’s discuss eToro further and highlight the best coins that eToro could list in the near future.

The great thing about eToro is that users can fund their trading balance using FIAT currency (such as USD or GBP) and cryptocurrency. The former enables users to instantly purchase various coins and tokens using their credit or debit card, whilst the latter allows trading on hundreds of crypto/crypto pairs. What’s more, since eToro only charges 0.1% per trade, the exchange is ideal for regulars in the market.

Furthermore, if you buy Bitcoin (or any other crypto), then you’ll have to find a safe place to store it. eToro offers a free wallet app called Trust Wallet, which supports thousands of assets and NFTs. You can even stake various coins directly within the wallet’s interface, allowing you to generate a passive return.

The 5 Cryptocurrencies eToro Could List Soon

Now that you’ve got an idea of what eToro is, let’s explore the top five cryptocurrencies that eToro could list soon.

1. LuckyBlock

LuckyBlock is an innovative new blockchain platform that seeks to revolutionise how lotteries are conducted. By making use of the advances in blockchain technology, LuckyBlock aims to create a world lottery that people across the globe can take part in. Furthermore, by leveraging Binance Smart Chain, LuckyBlock will increase the odds of winning for each player whilst increasing potential prizes due to cost savings compared to offline lotteries. The platform is set to launch in the first quarter of 2022, although investors can buy LuckyBlock tokens early through the pre-sale at a lower rate than the launch price.

2. Dogelon Mars (ELON)

Dogelon Mars is the latest coin to try and capitalise on the success of memecoins, combining elements of Dogecoin and Elon Musk in its name. Although the coin’s developers probably didn’t expect it to grow this quickly, Dogelon Mars was recently listed on OKEx and Crypto.com and has a market cap of over $634m. With a strong community backing from Reddit, Dogelon Mars does have the capacity to expand in 2022 – meaning there’s potential for eToro to list it on their platform.

3. Starlink (STARL)

Another crypto that is using Elon Musk’s popularity to rocket in price is Starlink. Starlink is named after Musk’s company of the same name and had some pretty significant price increases in November 2021 following the launch of Starlink rockets. The use cases of this crypto all relate to the Metaverse, intending to create a “3D social-universe” complete with NFTs. STARL, the platform’s native token, can be used to pay for items on the Starlink Marketplace and used as a speculative asset.

4. Clearpool (CPOOL)

As defined by CoinDesk, Clearpool is a decentralised capital markets ecosystem that is involved in the DeFi space. The platform provides uncollateralised liquidity for institutions and rewards for those who lend to the platform’s liquidity pools. There is already some buzz around this protocol, and the platform has already raised $3m from various prominent crypto investors – meaning it could be listed on eToro if it keeps growing at this rate.

5. Kishu Inu (KISHU)

Finally, we have Kishu Inu, an alternative to those investors looking to buy Shiba Inu. The coin was launched in April 2021 and is linked to its own exchange, Kishu Swap, which allows users to exchange various tokens and earn staking rewards. Much like other memecoins, the hope is that Kishu Inu retains significant community backing and grows its market cap vastly, making eToro take notice and list it for others to trade.

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.