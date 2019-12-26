Zcoin Announces Crowdfunding Initiative to Decentralize Project

Zcoin, a cryptocurrency project that focuses on privacy via the cryptographic technologies of blockchain, has launched what it calls a crowdfunding system to decentralize the funding of the project and ensure there is no single point of failure regarding it.

The Zcash Crowdfunding System (ZCS) is meant to “serve as a transition from funding directly from the block reward to a donation model and shall begin funding ancillary tasks such as non-core development, third party integrations and community management and events.”

Essentially, participants will be able to have more control over what advancements are funded and how they’re incorporated into the project. Then, if a project receives enough interest they can approve funding. From there, funds are given to the project on a milestone basis, and of course all projects are trackable via the open-source platform that is GitHub.

Of course, considering that Zcoin is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency, it makes sense that they would focus on decentralization and a lack of reliance on a core team to build the project. This way, there will be a variety of different teams and minds working to improve Zcoin.

“We are hopeful that the ZCS will result in increased community participation in the project by allowing a streamlined way to seek funding,” ends the post.