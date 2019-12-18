TokenSoft Acquires Former SEC Executive

TokenSoft, a platform “for financial institutions issuing securities on blockchains,” has recently brought on Alex C. Levine as the company’s Chief Legal Officer. Levine was once a senior member of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as a higher-up at the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

According to a press release on the matter, the CEO of TokenSoft, Mason Borda, spoke on the acquisition:

“Recruiting Alex to our team was an important step for TokenSoft to ensure our customers receive best in class compliance tooling for security token issuances. Alex’s regulatory and blockchain experience will ensure our transfer agent offering can meet the complex compliance needs of all security offerings.”

Levine has also worked in the cryptocurrency space for a time, having a history at multiple spaces including TrustToken and LedgerX as well as a financial technology space that focused on blockchain and cryptocurrency called Pangea.

Levine himself spoke on the matter as well, stating that he is “very excited to join TokenSoft and to help it navigate the regulatory requirements for security offerings and token issuances. The regulatory framework for blockchain and cryptocurrency is rapidly evolving, and TokenSoft is at the forefront of paving a path of compliance for top-tier financial institutions looking to issue digital assets.”