Tencent to Look Into Cryptocurrency Development

Tencent, one of the largest conglomerates in the world and based in China, is possibly working on looking into cryptocurrency, according to reports from CoinDesk who relayed the information via Chinese publications.

This information has come to fruition after the company revealed that it would be putting together a research group focusing on cryptocurrencies. Interestingly, not only are they researching it for their own purposes, but also on how to build digital assets in compliance with Chinese governmental regulations on top of any future regulations to come about.

Of course, it’s also very likely that this could mean that Tencent is working to create its own cryptocurrency to use within its many, many properties, as it holds a stake in a ridiculous amount of companies, after all.

This appears to be a sort of natural next steps for the China-based company, considering the country’s government has been delving into blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies a lot over the past few months. In fact, it is widely believed that the Chinese government has been developing its own cryptocurrency stablecoin to compete with an asset like Facebook’s Libra, and has even claimed that their stablecoin is close to being ready. We’ll have to see what comes of this change as time goes on.