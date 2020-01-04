Dark Web Trafficker Caught Selling Methamphetamine via Bitcoin

Joanna De Alba, an alleged narcotics trafficker who used Bitcoin to cover up her movements on the Dark Web, has been indicted for distribution of Methamphetamine and Heroin, according to the Department of Justice in New York.

De Alba was taken to federal court in Brooklyn this Thursday afternoon and was charged with “conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine” alongside the actual distribution of it on the dark web.

Speaking on the matter is United States Attorney Donoghue, who had said:

“As alleged, De Alba dispensed heroin and methamphetamine from the shadowy corners of the internet, believing that it provided anonymity to her and her customers. But thanks to the outstanding work by this Office’s prosecutors and DEA special agents, a bright light has been shined on her activities, and she will now be held to account for her charged criminal acts.”

De Alba had been detained on the United States-Mexico border this October while trying to enter the former. Under the online username “RaptureReloaded,” users purchased drugs from her on the Dark Web utilizing Bitcoin. From there, she offered additional shipping plans to help conceal the shipments from authorities. She was found via an undercover Drug and Enforcement Agency agent, who purchased heroin for $1,810.