Cryptocurrency-Related Investments in NASAA Top 5 Investment Threats of 2020

The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) has revealed what it found to be the biggest five potential threats to investors as we head into the new year.

Among those five are cryptocurrency-related investments, which could be likely to “trap” investors, it claims. The group came to this conclusion after surveys from not only its members but also participating regulators in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

“Based on investor complaints, ongoing investigations and current enforcement trends, the securities regulators identified promissory notes, Ponzi schemes, real estate investments, cryptocurrency-related investments and social media/Internet-based investment schemes as the top five areas of concern for the coming year,” reads the report.

The post goes on, noting the fact that any offers which sound “too good to be true” are most likely to be so. That and each of the mentioned five appear to be those types of investments.

Speaking on the matter is one Christopher W. Gerold, the President of the NASAA and the Chief of the New Jersey Bureau of Securities, spoke a little on the matter: