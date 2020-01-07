Coinbase Launches Android Version of Coinbase Pro

Coinbase is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States, and it just announced that its Coinbase Pro mobile application is now available on Android after its October launch on iOS, according to a blog post from the group.

“The Coinbase Pro mobile app for Android enables traders to capitalize on market conditions at any time, wherever they are. As the dominant mobile operating system globally, Android is a vital piece of the international cryptoeconomy that Coinbase is building,” reads an excerpt from the post.

Coinbase describes its mobile application as a powerful, speedy one that ensures traders can get to everything they need as fast as they need it. “No action requires more steps than it needs to, meaning traders can see prices, check their portfolios, and execute their orders faster than ever before,” for example.

The iOS version of the app saw “hundreds of millions” of trades in only eight weeks since its launch. According to the post, the Android application will ensure this same offering, with “real-time candles, depth charts, order books and advanced order types, along with intuitive shortcuts.”

Of course, trading fees and the like are the same on both the mobile application and the web one, and users can access over 50 trading pairs on the Pro platform as well.

Finally, the application is available in over 100 countries worldwide, so most people can get in on the cryptocurrency trading experience.