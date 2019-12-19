LearnBonds.com

Coinbase Granted Patent Allowing E-mail Based Cryptocurrency Transfers

December 19, 2019 Max Moeller 0
coinbase

Brian Armstrong, the CEO and Founder of popular US-based cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, has often been known for being an accessible point in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. In fact, Coinbase offers a decent amount of educational classes and courses, not to mention payment for learning about different assets, for users both new and old.

Now, it seems that Armstrong is increasing that accessibility, even more, thanks to a new patent that, despite being filed in March of 2015, has finally been granted to him and his company. The patent consists of a technology that would allow users to request cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin via an email address instead of a wallet address. This could be significant, considering wallet addresses are often confusing, long batches of numbers and letters that one could easily get wrong.

However, this process takes two days to go through, and the assets would then be held in a vault that only the owner of the email address could access, according to CoinDesk. It’s also worth noting that this system wouldn’t charge transaction fees. Rather, Coinbase would pay for them itself.

Implementation of this system would be a small but important step towards accessibility. The easier it is for non-tech minded people to access and use cryptocurrencies, the faster we’ll see more and more people converge into the space.

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.
Max Moeller

Max Moeller
Cryptocurrency and games writer. Looking to the future by studying how these two industries can blend. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/maxwell-moeller-912044b4/
HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com