Why is Tesla splitting its stock?

Tesla shares were trading almost 7% up in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the company announced a five-for-one stock split that will take effect at the end of the month.

The split will not change the overall value of the business. However, reducing the price of each share is often seen as a way to make them more attractive to small shareholders, as well as a sign of confidence by management in future market gains.

Shares in the electric carmaker are up 228% this year.

Tesla shares in 2020

Recently, Tesla shares have come under pressure and are down over 23% from their July highs. On Tuesday, Tesla, led by chief executive Elon Musk (pictured), announced the stock split, and shares are up sharply in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

“The stock split is intended “to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors,” said Tesla in its release.

It added: “Each stockholder of record on August 21, 2020 will receive a dividend of four additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on August 28, 2020. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on August 31, 2020.”

What will this do for the share price?

Companies with high share prices generally split their shares as it helps increase liquidity. For instance, Tesla shares closed at $1,374 yesterday and some retail investors would find that too expensive to add to their portfolio.

With the split, Tesla shares would cost less than $300 at current prices. That would be a lot more affordable for many retail investors. Tesla is a popular stock among retail investors.

According to a note from JP Morgan analysts, young US investors have a liking for tech shares and they prefer direct stocks as compared to funds. As Tesla share price drops after the split, it would be able to attract more retail investors.

Higher liquidity helps price discovery through increased trading volumes. However, for Tesla price discovery is not really a concern with an average trading volume of 13 million shares.

Stock split common for Tech firms

Tesla is not alone in announcing a stock split. The rally in tech stocks has meant that many shares are becoming pricey. Amazon for instance trades above $3,000 per share.

Last month Apple also announced a four-for-one stock split during its earnings call. In the past, companies like Amazon and Alphabet have also split shares. Amazon last split its shares in 1999 while Alphabet in 2014.

While the split would help increase the volumes for Tesla and is a near term positive, from a fundamental perspective it does not changes the company’s outlook. Tesla’s soaring valuations have been a concern for many investors.

It trades at a 2021 enterprise value to revenue of 6.3 times, which is way too above other automotive companies. But then, many investors especially retail investors don’t see Tesla as an automotive company but as a tech company.

Tesla shares have rallied 87-fold since the IPO in 2010. We have compiled a guide on how to buy Tesla stock.

Alternatively, if you wish to trade derivatives, we also have reviewed a list of derivative brokers you can consider.