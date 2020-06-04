We use cookies to optimise our site and allow us and 3rd parties to tailor ads you see on sites. By using this site you agree to our cookie policy.

What Advice did Former Bank of England Boss Give Young Investors This Week?

Mohit Oberoi
Author: Mohit Oberoi
Last Updated: June 4, 2020

Mark Carney (pictured), the former governor of the Bank of England told young investors to look for investments that are focused on sustainability.

According to Carney, younger people will experience the “adjustment” towards sustainability and should strive to benefit from it.

Many funds are now looking at sustainability before investing money, ESG (environmental, governance, and social) investing gaining a lot of attention.

Carney, who left the Bank in March after almost seven years in the job, added: “At some point that adjustment is going to happen … as a younger person, who is going to be around for that adjustment and needs to benefit — I would want to be positioned for that.”

The former central banker,  speaking at the Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice Association’s “Virtual Fest on Tuesday, said that the coronavirus pandemic would only increase the shift towards sustainability.

Carney, who is currently the United Nations’ special envoy for climate change, sees opportunities in infrastructure as a “sweet spot” for the UK. According to Carney, infrastructure investments not only create jobs but have a “big multiplier effects on the economy.”

In the US also, President Trump talked about trillion-dollar spending on infrastructure during his 2016 election campaign. However, major infrastructure investments have not taken off in the US.

The UK government is taking some measures towards sustainability. Last week only it approved a £450m plan to develop the country’s largest solar park that could power up to 91,000 homes.

Last month, as part of its intention to encourage “greener travel habits,” the UK government announced a $2bn spending. These initiatives would encourage people to cycle and walk more to reduce their reliance on public transport.

    Mohit Oberoi

    Mohit Oberoi is a freelance finance writer based in India. he has completed his MBA with finance as majors and also holds a CFA charter. He has over 13 years of experience in financial markets. He has been writing extensively on global markets for the last six years and has written over 6,500 articles. He mainly covers metals, electric vehicles, asset managers, and other macroeconomic news. He also loves writing on personal finance and topics related to valuation.

