US Mortgage Outstanding Debt Hits a Record High of $15.8 Trillion

The outstanding mortgage debt for all holders in the US hit a record high of $15.8 trillion in Q3 2019. Data compiled by LearnBonds.com indicates that the latest amounts are the highest since the 2008 economic crisis which stood at $14.7 trillion.

After the great depression, the home mortgage sector rates showed a steady decline in recent years to hit a low of $13.3 trillion in the third quarter of 2013. It should be noted that the economic crisis was sparked by various factors including the American housing bubble.

From the 2013 Q3, the debt has increased in a steady trajectory to hit the latest figures recorded in 2019. From the data, there was $401 billion in newly originated mortgage debt in 2018 Q4. On the other hand, mortgage delinquencies were flat with 1.1% of mortgage balances 90 or more days delinquent in 2018 Q3.

Generally, the mortgage is among the largest component of household debt across the United States. However, the mortgage rates have been low since the last quarter of 2018. The Federal Reserve Bank resorted to lowering the rates in the wake of trade uncertainty which affected the global economic growth.

Mortgage Debt by Property Type

The data also gives insight into outstanding mortgage debt based on property and type where one to four families had debts worth $11,074,883 by close of 2019 Q3. From 2015 the rates have also been steadily increasing due to various factors.

The same trend has also been replicated on the properties involving multifamily residence by the close of Q3 2019, the rates stood $1,565,053. Multifamily debt refers to loans on structures of five or more units.

For non-farm and nonresidential mortgages, the outstanding mortgage has been increasing since 2015. However, between the third 2018 Q3 and Q1 2019, there was some sort of steadiness. Between the two quarters where the difference was $259, 0253. Though we have a steady increase in debt involving farm mortgages, the figures have remained generally low. The rates grew by 17.9% to stand at $254,077 from $208,800 recorded in 2015.

There is a steady increase in both new and existing houses sold in the U.S. since 2011 where 4.75 million units were sold. In 2019, estimations suggest a total of 6.44 million houses might have been sold, an increase of 26.2% in less than a decade. This is a signal of the recovering economy since the global financial crisis a decade ago.

Mortgage Debt Outstanding (MDO) data usually indicates the current balances of mortgage debt that is outstanding across the US market. The data is provided by different institutions and government sources and from private sources. It is published quarterly by the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB).