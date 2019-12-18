UK competition watchdog: Concerns over Facebook and Google’s ‘entrenched’ market dominance

Britain’s markets watchdog said it is concerned there is “a lack of real competition” in the social media industry dominated by Facebook and Google which may lead to consumers paying too much for goods and services.

The strong market positions in the UK of these US giants “may have become entrenched with negative consequences for the people and businesses who use these services every day,” said the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) in an update released today.

It added there was a “strong argument” for new regulations that gave consumers greater control of there own data, adding it was “likely” to recommend this course to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new Conservative government.

The body said market dominance by social media giants might lead to “a lack of proper choice for consumers and higher prices for advertisers that can mean cost rises for goods and services such as flights, electronics and insurance bought online“.

Control of data

Among other measures, the regulator said the government should also consider limiting Google’s ability to be the default search engine on devices and browsers as well as allowing people to turn off personalised advertising.

The competition body said: “Both for privacy and competition reasons, it is essential that people feel in control of their data. At the moment, the CMA is concerned that this is not always the case.”

Google said digital advertising “helps British businesses of all sizes”.

However, earlier this month Australia said it would increase the powers of its competition regulator to rein in social media giants, while last month German lawmakers tightened laws requiring these firms to remove hate speech from their sites.

‘Powerless consumers’

The CMA laid out the extent of the dominance of Facebook and Google in the UK market.

The digital advertising is now worth around £13bn – much larger than any other form of advertising

Google accounted for more than 90 per cent of all revenues earned from search advertising in the UK, with revenues of around £6bn last year

Facebook accounted for almost half of all display advertising revenues in the UK, reaching more than £2bn last year

People spend an average of 3 hours and 15 minutes online each day in the UK – more than a third of that time on sites owned by either Google (including YouTube) or Facebook (including Instagram and WhatsApp)

Director of advocacy for consumer body Which? Caroline Normand said: “This evidence backs up Which? ‘s findings that people feel deeply concerned about how their personal data is collected, shared and sold online but feel powerless in the face of giants such as Google and Facebook.”

Normand added: “We now need to see measures introduced that give consumers more control over their data and protect them from harm in this sector.”

Andrea Leadsom, secretary of state for the department for business, energy and industrial strategy (BEIS), has pledged to bring out a new white paper including proposed legislation to reform competition rules in the first quarter of next year, which is set to include the details of a new “digital markets unit”.