Tesla Stock Moves Above $500; Wait For More Upside

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock price continues generating massive gains for investors over the past quarter. TSLA share price crossed $500 mark for the first time in history; the shares reached a new all-time high of $525.

Some investors and analysts are suggesting investors capitalize on gains by selling the stock at an all-time high. Short-term value investors always like to capitalize on these types of aggressive rallies.

Tesla stock price rose almost 150% from a 52-weeks low of $175 that it had hit at the end of the first half of fiscal 2019. TSLA share price jumped close to 11% since the beginning of this year and the stock is up 100% in the past 90 days alone.

Sell Tesla Stock for Profit Taking

Some analysts are suggesting investors sell the stock following a massive price appreciation. They believe positive aspects related to future fundamentals have already added to the stock price rally. For instance, Baird downgraded TSLA share price to Neutral from Outperform, citing the growth as a profit-taking opportunity.

Its analyst Ben Kallo said, “We are moving to the sidelines, admittedly battle-weary after hard-fought several years, including [approximately] 20% outperformance over the last year… After several years at an Outperform rating, which included contentious arguments with—evidently—high-conviction bears, we recommend profit-taking.”

However, the firm remains optimistic about the long-term view. They believe the electric vehicle company is likely to thrive in the future amid robust demand and strengthening production potential.

More Upside is Ahead

Although Tesla shares generated substantial gains in the past quarter, the stock has further upside potential in the coming days. This is because of its innovative product launches, improving production potential and strong demand for electric vehicles. In addition, the company’s move towards profitability could turn out to be the biggest contributor to Tesla stock price rally in the coming months. Overall, short term investors can take profits by selling the stock. Nevertheless, holding this stock also appears like a good strategy.