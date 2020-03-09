LearnBonds.com

Oil price slumps to $30 after Saudi Arabia launches price war, Global shares plunge

Avatar

Author: siraj sarwar

Last Updated: March 9, 2020

Crude oil price

The worst one-day selloff since the start of the first Gulf war in 1991 was followed by a crack in the alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia over oil production cuts. Russia has refused to make production cuts to bolster prices.

In response to the Russian decision, Saudi Arabia launched an aggressive price war with the announcement of production ramp-up from next month – flooding global markets which are likely to cuts in petrol and diesel prices.

oil price

Saudi Arabia is also planning to offer its crude at massive discounts. The market share war between the largest oil producers combined with a weakening economy drove a historic one-day oil price collapse. Market pundits are predicting further downside for crude oil prices over the coming days.

“It is very rare for a demand collapse to coincide with a supply surge,” said Bob McNally at the Rapidan Energy Group. “It is the most crude price-bearish combination since the early 1930s. The price collapse has just begun.”

Crude oil prices lost more than half of its value in the last three months. Brent crude, the international benchmark, plunged to $30 a barrel while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate dipped to a low of $30 a barrel.

The crude oil price collapse has sent a bearish wave through financial and capital markets across the world. Asian markets including the benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped more than 5.10 per cent; the S&P 500 is likely to drop 5 per cent as futures tumbled in Asian trading.

Energy stocks are likely to get a big hit due to oil price collapse. Oil production and exploration companies like Exxon (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) have already lost substantial share price in the past couple of months. The latest oil price decline could accelerate energy stocks price selloff; the financial losses are also likely amid oil price crash.

Find more information about how to buy and trade oil stocks in our stock trading guide here.

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: siraj sarwar

Last Updated: March 9, 2020

Avatar

Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com