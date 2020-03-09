Oil price slumps to $30 after Saudi Arabia launches price war, Global shares plunge

The worst one-day selloff since the start of the first Gulf war in 1991 was followed by a crack in the alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia over oil production cuts. Russia has refused to make production cuts to bolster prices.

In response to the Russian decision, Saudi Arabia launched an aggressive price war with the announcement of production ramp-up from next month – flooding global markets which are likely to cuts in petrol and diesel prices.

Saudi Arabia is also planning to offer its crude at massive discounts. The market share war between the largest oil producers combined with a weakening economy drove a historic one-day oil price collapse. Market pundits are predicting further downside for crude oil prices over the coming days.

“It is very rare for a demand collapse to coincide with a supply surge,” said Bob McNally at the Rapidan Energy Group. “It is the most crude price-bearish combination since the early 1930s. The price collapse has just begun.”

Crude oil prices lost more than half of its value in the last three months. Brent crude, the international benchmark, plunged to $30 a barrel while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate dipped to a low of $30 a barrel.

The crude oil price collapse has sent a bearish wave through financial and capital markets across the world. Asian markets including the benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped more than 5.10 per cent; the S&P 500 is likely to drop 5 per cent as futures tumbled in Asian trading.

Energy stocks are likely to get a big hit due to oil price collapse. Oil production and exploration companies like Exxon (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) have already lost substantial share price in the past couple of months. The latest oil price decline could accelerate energy stocks price selloff; the financial losses are also likely amid oil price crash.