How Do Smart Contracts Work on Bitcoin?

Bitcoin smart contracts unlock a world of functionality associated with the original Bitcoin blockchain network.

Smart contracts, or self-executing digital agreements, refer to computer programs that are written and stored on a blockchain. These contracts, or scripting protocols are triggered automatically whenever explicit preset conditions are met. While it may seem simple when described in words, the concept has long been developed upon and perfected by networks such as Bitcoin.

Until the restoration of the original Bitcoin blockchain (BSV) in 2018, smart contracts & self-executing agreements had been difficult to develop and deploy without potential coding errors and other complications which even the most experienced, well-abled blockchain programmers can be made susceptible to. Therefore, specific elements associated with the Bitcoin SV platform assist in rendering smart contracts on Bitcoin much simpler and seamless to write and launch than ever before.

A Brief History Into Smart Contracts On Bitcoin

From the inception of the BTC blockchain smart contracts were not actively written, although the underlying capability was always there. Programmers within the BTC community were not able to fully understand and therefore unlock the scripting capabilities which the network possessed on a fundamental level. For that reason, BTC smart contracts were not introduced until years later. Even then, when Bitcoin Script was unveiled, the language was known to be difficult to work with and prone to errors.

Not only were issues such as those named above a reality for the first and subsequent versions of the development stack structured scripting languages on BTC, but other issues such as high transaction costs were and have also been common. The original Bitcoin blockchain was formed and launched to restore the original vision of Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonym for the founder of the original network. With it, a new language was ultimately developed by a company known as sCrypt. This language, also known as sCrypt, is a high-level smart contract language utilised by the Bitcoin SV blockchain.

Features Associated With The sCrypt Programming Language

The efficient programming language, sCrypt, is ideal for writing simplified code on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. Bitcoin Script, and other popular smart contract programming languages are often difficult, expensive and time consuming to successfully write. sCrypt simplifies the process and is ultimately a smart contract code transpiler, enabling source-to-source conversion whereby smart contracts are fundamentally compatible with other existing blockchains. Writing programs in the sCrypt language can save companies and organisations on time and money in the initial development and upkeep processes.

For reasons centred around efficiency and simplicity, sCrypt has been a choice language for developers across the globe engaged in creating applications for real world use cases across many of today’s most relevant industries and market sectors. Smart contracts written with the sCrypt protocol are known for being faster to develop and deploy, less error-prone, cheaper for users who incur transaction costs, all while being highly secure.

What About Turing Completeness?

The term “Turing complete” is oftentimes on the tip of the tongue of many blockchain enthusiasts regarding smart contracts. The term refers to a computer network’s nature as being computationally universal. In other words, when a network is Turing complete, such as the original Bitcoin blockchain is, it essentially means that any computational problem presented to the network can be solved regardless of the difficulty.

No matter the nature of the network implementation Bitcoin sCrypt is able to address and solve the problem being presented. This means that whether a logistics network that requires routing and other mathematical problems to be addressed in the coding implementation, or a gamefi development, turing completeness ensures the processes can in fact be successfully completed with sCrypt.

What About Transaction Fees?

Low cost transactions are another plus of the sCrypt programming method utilised in the original Bitcoin blockchain. Settlement costs have come to be a major issue for some networks which boast of smart contract capabilities. Ethereum and BTC are two such networks, with Ethereum being recognized for experiencing severe bottlenecks in its network, raising costs to unreasonable levels many times throughout its history.

Bitcoin SV on the other hand, enables micropayments with the simplistic sCrypt language and transactions are settled consistently at a fraction of a cent regardless of the traffic being processed on the blockchain. This makes the original Bitcoin network ideal for uses across any industry which can benefit from leveraging blockchain technology, which is just about every relevant industry today.

Many Use Cases Are Identified As Ideal For Bitcoin Smart Contracts

The original Bitcoin network can be used for many contemporary use cases. Smart contracts are increasingly useful for innovations that leverage technology such as gaming and metaverse products and ecosystems, streaming and subscription based services and many others. Subscriptions are one of the larger potential use cases since Bitcoin SV has built-in, the ability to enable extremely economical micropayments thanks to sCrypt.

Additionally, many traditional business models which benefit from leveraging technology can utilise Bitcoin SV to enhance their efficiency and automate many of the processes supported and enabled through the business proposition. Examples include insurance, banking and finance, healthcare, small business administration, retail and merchant related business.

The ability to automate processing, customer and client management, payments and more are just a few examples of how the original Bitcoin blockchain and sCrypt smart contract programming can assist in rendering exponentially greater efficiency to the business operation.