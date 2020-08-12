Gold bounces back after sharp sell-off

Gold continues its wild ride as the yellow metal rebounded on Wednesday from losses it saw yesterday during its worst session in seven years.

Gold ended yesterday’s session in the American markets at $1,924 an ounce, down 5.7% against the US dollar, while losses initially extended to overnight commodity trading in Asia, with the precious metal dropping to as low as $1,863 per ounce.

However, the price of the yellow metal rebounded sharply during early on Wednesday morning gold trading in London, gaining 1.28%, settling around $1,938 per ounce.

Why is gold falling?

Several elements influenced the sharp fall seen by gold yesterday.

First, an uptick in the United States 10-Year Treasury yields seems to indicate that investors were willing to take on more risks after Russia unveiled a potentially effective vaccine for coronavirus.

“Risk appetite returned following encouraging economic numbers and news reports of a new effective coronavirus vaccine in Russia increased risk appetite further lowering expectations of further monetary stimulus making Gold less attractive”, said Phillip Futures in a note sent to clients yesterday.

Treasury yields rebounded strongly to 0.658%, up from 0.574%, ahead of a $112bn US debt issuance of all maturities scheduled for later this week.

“Gold prices and US 10-year real yields have held a strong negative relationship over time. That’s largely because when US yields rise, gold looks less attractive since gold earns no income”, said Vivek Dhar, a mining commodity analyst for Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Moreover, traders may have decided to take the profits they have seen as a result of gold’s massive rally so far this year, as the precious metal had delivered a mind-blowing 33% gain during 2020 before the sell-off took place.

However, experts continue to favor gold in the long run, as a combination of macro factors including massive liquidity injections from central banks around the world and the persisting threat of coronavirus continue to support gold’s long-term prospects as a safe harbor during financial turmoil.

Bullion has been one of the best-performing commodities in 2020, surging more than 30% since the start of the year.

What do the charts say?

Gold is stepping out of overbought territory, which is a healthy considering that the recent rally towards the $2,000, some say, was overextended.

The price of the yellow metal may take a breather in the following sessions, possibly taking foothold at the lower trend line or at the 50-day moving average. However, another rebound towards $2,000 is to be expected, especially as gold continues to be an appealing alternative in the current environment.

Investment banks and other institutional investors continue to hold on to their hiked gold price targets, including a 12-month $3,000 target set by Bank of America.