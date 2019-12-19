Glovo hits $1bn valuation after funding round, vows to break even in 2021

Glovo has secured a €150m funding round as the Spanish food delivery app hires staff and plans to move into profit in just over a year.

The cash call was led by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and gives the Barcelona-based start-up unicorn status, a private firm valued at over $1bn.

This makes Glovo Spain’s second tech unicorn, after ride-hailing firm Cabify, which saw its valuation top $1bn last year.

Glovo delivers takeaway food, groceries and a range of other goods via 50,000 couriers within cities, typically in around 30 minutes. It operates in 26 countries across Europe, Africa and Latin America, such as France, Nigeria and Argentina.

Competitive delivery sector

The food delivery sector is highly competitive and is dominated by such firms as Postmates and Uber Eats in the US as well as Just Eat and Deliveroo in the UK.

Glovo said it plans to hire 300 new engineers and developers with the cash by the middle of next year.

Co-founder and chief executive Oscar Pierre also told TechCrunch: “Our plan is to use this money to go fully profitable as a company during early 2021. I think that’s quite realistic. Still with a very high growth.”

Other backers in Glovo’s Series E funding round include Drake Enterprises, Lakestar and Idinvest, all of which are already investors.

This was the third round in which Glovo raised more than €100m over the past 17 months, as the consumer on-demand sector continues to attract investors.