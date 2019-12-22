Chesapeake Energy Shares are Moving Towards Low Single Digit Rate

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) shares are steadily moving towards a low single-digit rate after tumbling to the lowest level in the last 25 years. CHK stock price had hit $0.52 last month amid concerns over massive debt and declining financial numbers. The company has also issued going concern warning in the case of low commodity prices.

The CEO believes they might not be able to continue if oil and gas prices persist at the current level. Fortunately, oil and gas prices improved slightly in the past month. In addition, the company’s strategy of refinancing and selling noncore assets would help in lowering the debt burden.

Debt Position is Stabilizing

Although the reports are suggesting that the company has slowed the talks of selling assets worth $1 billion to Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK), its refinancing strategy is likely reduces $1B off its $9.7B in total debt.

The reports indicate that Chesapeake has completed a term-loan refinancing. It will replace $3.2B of unsecured debt with $2.2B of secured debt. This would help in getting better offers for its assets from buyers. However, the company has to pay almost $750 million in interest payment next year, which could create a burden on the cash position.

Improvement in Oil and Gas Prices is Adding to Chesapeake Energy Shares

Oil and gas prices improved slightly in the past month. Oil prices rose in the last three successive weeks while gas prices also surged amid an outlook for colder weather. Analysts are expecting oil prices to hover around $60 a barrel in fiscal 2020. The prospects for significant upside are not strong. This is because of the potential growth in oil production from North America.

Although the U.S. production already reached a record level, energy companies’ move towards high margin Permian basin could further boost production levels in the coming quarters. The majority of big producers such as Exxon (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are investing billions of dollars in U.S. oil plays while they are selling noncore assets in other regions.