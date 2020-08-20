rtmark
LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom UK CA AU NZ ZA IN MY PH NG TH VN

American Software earnings preview: Moving up the supply chain

Mohit Oberoi

Author: Mohit Oberoi

Last Updated: August 20, 2020

American Software CEO Allan Dow

Supply chain management firm American Software is expected to report lower profits and slowing growth when it posts earnings next Wednesday, as it pursues its strategy of getting existing clients to spend more.

The Atlanta-based company is expected to post first-quarter revenues of $28.2m in the quarter ended July 30, a year over year rise of 3.1%, according to Zacks consensus estimate. However, its earnings per share is expected to fall 16.7% over the period to $0.05.

That would be a much slower growth as compared to the previous quarter where the company’s revenues increased by 11.4%

Can the firm climb up the supply chain?

American Software is working to increase the share of recurring revenue stream of maintenance and cloud services. It expects the share of recurring revenues to rise to 60% by the end of the year as compared to 57% in fiscal fourth quarter 2020.

During the fiscal fourth quarter 2020 earnings call, American Software’s chief executive Allan Dow sounded optimistic about the company’s long term outlook. “What we’ve seen already is that managing the supply chain has risen to the executive agenda,” said Dow.

He added: “There is an awareness that current systems and processes are insufficient for today’s market where resiliency, speed, and agility go hand in hand and have become the norm. This speaks well to our comprehensive planning platform, prescriptive implementation approach, and having robust capabilities built in. These conditions bode well for our growth in fiscal 2021 and beyond.”

Analysts see the stock poised for high growth

American Software Shares are up 17% for the year, underperforming the Nasdaq Index that’s up more than 25%. Shares bottomed at $9.05 in March and made a 52-week high of $21.48 in June. Based on yesterday’s closing prices, American Software stock is down 19.3% from its 52-week highs.

The average price target of American Software stock is $21.50, a premium of 24% over current prices, according to Yahoo Finance. The stock trades at a next 12-month price to earnings multiple of 46.7times.

You can buy American Software stock through any of the best online stockbrokers. Alternatively, if you wish to trade derivatives, we also have reviewed a list of derivative brokers you can consider.

Trusted & Regulated Stock & CFD Brokers

eToro

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Fees on Stocks
  • 5000+ Stocks, ETFs and other Markets
  • Accepts Paypal Deposits

Min Deposit

$200

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

64 traders signed up today

Visit Now

75% of investors lose money when trading CFDs.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares5000+
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Futures
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • DAX Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire Transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypall
  • Skrill
  • Neteller
Plus500

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Commission
  • Trade Stocks Via CFDs
  • Authorized & regulated by the FCA

Min Deposit

$100

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

Visit Now

80.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares+2000
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Future
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • Dax Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypal
  • Skrill
All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: Mohit Oberoi

Last Updated: 20 August 2020

Mohit Oberoi

Mohit Oberoi is a freelance finance writer based in India. he has completed his MBA with finance as majors and also holds a CFA charter. He has over 13 years of experience in financial markets. He has been writing extensively on global markets for the last six years and has written over 6,500 articles. He mainly covers metals, electric vehicles, asset managers, and other macroeconomic news. He also loves writing on personal finance and topics related to valuation.