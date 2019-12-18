Royal Bank of Canada Isn’t Building a Cryptocurrency Exchange After All

It was recently believed that the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) would be launching a cryptocurrency exchange. However, according to an email the bank sent to CoinDesk, this isn’t the case at all.

This news came to us via Ed Jones, a spokesperson for the RBC, who said that the report from The Logic, who had originally reported on the rumor that the RBC could potentially be launching its own cryptocurrency platform.

In the email, the spokesperson said the following:

“While RBC does not comment on ongoing proprietary research and development, we can confirm that these patent filings are not in support of work towards a cryptocurrency exchange for clients. RBC has no near-term plans to launch a cryptocurrency exchange for clients.”

Apparently, the RBC has been filing patents that have lead some to believe that they’re looking into the launch of an exchange, but that simply is not the case here. According to the publication, many banks out there such as the Bank of America have already looked into patents for similar things that the RBC has been, and no blockchain-related projects have come out of this insight.

We’ll have to see if the bank is working on something blockchain-related in general, however, or if it is just trying to cover its bases in the case of something coming up in the future. After all, blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies still have the potential to break into the mainstream and be a big source of new customers and innovations for these companies.