Bahamian Government to Introduce Digital Version of Dollar

The Bahamian central bank plans to release what they’re calling a “digital version of the Bahamian dollar,” this month, according to an official press release.

Interestingly, the project is starting in Exhuma and then will move out into Abaco in the first half of 2020, and likely more areas from there depending on how testing goes.

The release notes that this is an extension of a previous program introduced:

“This initiative has acquired the name Project Sand Dollar, with the sand dollar also being the name assigned to the proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC). This is a continuation of the Bahamian Payments System Modernization Initiative (PSMI), which began in the early 2000s.”

On top of this, the goal of this upcoming system continues into the newer one, which is one of “financial inclusion and access,” as well as putting effort into making the payments system there more efficient.

However, it’s worth noting that the country doesn’t necessarily see this digital version of their dollar as a catch-all. In fact, they’re aware of any potential flaws: